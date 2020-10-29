Whatever the result of Tuesday’s election, one thing is obvious: The electoral college needs to be eliminated. Idaho, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island each have four electoral votes. Montana, Delaware, South Dakota, Alaska, North Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming and D.C. each have three electoral votes. Collectively, these 12 states and D.C. had a total population of 12,562,969 in 2010 and 44 electoral votes. In 2010, Pennsylvania had a population of 12,734,905 and 20 electoral votes.  

In the 1960s, the Supreme Court instituted the principle of “one person, one vote” in Baker v. Carr (1962), Wesberry v. Sanders (1964) and Reynolds v. Sims (1964) in congressional and state elections. The next Congress should focus on passing a constitutional amendment to eliminate the electoral college. Assuming that none of the 12 affected states would support the elimination of their stranglehold on the presidential election, a vote by every one of the other 38 states to approve the amendment would ensure the amendment’s passage.

Paul L. NewmanMerion Station, Pa.