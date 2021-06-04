A future rail line on the bridge could connect Tysons to Bethesda, White Flint, Silver Spring and the other growing centers along the Red and Purple lines. But that would cut into the tolls collected by Transurban, the Australian company selected by Virginia and Maryland to build a new bridge. So Transurban stuck an anti-rail clause into its toll-lane contract with Virginia, buried so deeply in the fine print that it remained hidden from the public for 14 years.
Under this clause, Transurban would collect a toll from Virginia taxpayers each time a passenger takes a train instead of driving. The payments would start when the rail line opens and continue until 2087.
Our future transportation system should not be mortgaged to private profit. It’s time to drop the toll-lane plan.
Benjamin Ross, Bethesda
The writer is chair of the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition.
Edgar Gonzalez was correct concerning the reconstruction of the American Legion Bridge, provided we are basically talking about the next two or three decades. That said, census figures show a 1960 Washington regional population of 2.25 million people. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ figures for 2020 show a population of 5.9 million for the same region. Looking forward over the next 60 years, that could mean a population of 8 million to 9 million by 2080. Thus, the region would need substantial increases in highways and freeways, rapid transit, freight rail, bike and pedestrian needs, and other mobile and telecommunication innovations to meet these population increases.
In late 1998, former Maryland governor Harry Hughes led a panel in choosing the replacement for the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, including a capability to accommodate a rail crossing at some possible future date. In designing an American Legion Bridge replacement, the Maryland Department of Transportation and its intergovernmental partners should mirror the Hughes panel. A reconstructed American Legion Bridge should be able to accommodate a rail crossing at a future date.
Lee Schoenecker, Washington
The writer is a retired urban
and regional planner.