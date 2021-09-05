Yet civil awards will almost certainly be paid or reimbursed by governments, taking the sting out of the penalty for individual violators. As well, credible sources say that the threat of greater civil liability is leading to shortages of good-quality police officers. This is reducing the desire among legislators to end qualified immunity.
Thus, we must find new and quicker ways to hold bad prosecutors and police officers criminally accountable. Currently, the system almost always protects them. Not only is justice delayed and denied, but the prosecutors who committed these crimes certainly helped convict other innocents. It’s time to demand a better system, which may mean funding special independent investigatory teams for use around the nation.
Paul A. Friedman, Alexandria
The writer is founder and executive
director of Safer Country.