Consideration for a new name should exclude other Native American tribes as well as nicknames of the many groups of immigrants who have come to the United States. No group of people wants to be characterized as a mascot. A name I’ve heard suggested among tribal members and specifically brought into light by the Rising Hearts Coalition, of which Sebi Medina-Tayac, a Piscataway Indian Nation member, is a member, is the “Washington Redhawks.” The redhawk (a red-tailed hawk) is a raptor found locally and a fine-looking bird. Also, the name can be inserted into the team song. Of course, a few of the other lyrics would need to be changed.
The Piscataway Conoy Tribe has more than 3,000 enrolled members and twelvefold that number of members who have yet to enroll. We, with all of our Native American brothers and sisters, do not want to be anyone’s mascot. It’s time for racial justice to include us as well.
Jesse James Swann Jr., La Plata
The writer is chief of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.