The editorial also noted that the current federal student loan program’s income-contingent repayment option provides a fair and sensible means of dealing with high levels of student debt. Like the “forbearance” authority now being used by the Trump administration as a means of coronavirus economic relief, income-contingent repayment was made possible by the not-long-ago creation of direct federal student loans. The incoming Biden administration should expand upon and improve the hard-won student loan reforms accomplished under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and not create a wasteful and regressive student loan cancellation program.
Improving higher education opportunity and reducing the need for borrowing could be accomplished by significantly expanding the well-targeted Pell Grant and Work-Study programs — at a small fraction of the estimated $250 billion to $300 billion cost of the Schumer-Warren proposal.
Robert Davidson, Falls Church
The writer is a former director of
postsecondary analysis at the
U.S. Department of Education.