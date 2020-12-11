The Dec. 4 editorial “Regressive relief” highlighted the waste and unfairness that would result under the Schumer-Warren proposal to cancel individual student loan debts up to $50,000 regardless of borrower income. If that proposal were enacted, would any future student borrower not think about the possibility of such mega-prizes being offered again, when nationwide outstanding debt again reaches a politically meaningful level? And would that not be an incentive for borrowers to take on unnecessary debt? And not to take their repayment obligations very seriously?   

The editorial also noted that the current federal student loan program’s income-contingent repayment option provides a fair and sensible means of dealing with high levels of student debt. Like the “forbearance” authority now being used by the Trump administration as a means of coronavirus economic relief, income-contingent repayment was made possible by the not-long-ago creation of direct federal student loans. The incoming Biden administration should expand upon and improve the hard-won student loan reforms accomplished under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and not create a wasteful and regressive student loan cancellation program.

Improving higher education opportunity and reducing the need for borrowing could be accomplished by significantly expanding the well-targeted Pell Grant and Work-Study programs — at a small fraction of the estimated $250 billion to $300 billion cost of the Schumer-Warren proposal.  

Robert Davidson, Falls Church

The writer is a former director of
postsecondary analysis at the
U.S. Department of Education.