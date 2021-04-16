The tax code is laden with too many provisions that allow companies to make a lot of money but offset their revenue with deductions that wipe out their tax liability. Proposals to overcome this problem include raising the corporate tax rate and imposing a global minimum tax. These ideas invite the same complexities and loopholes that enable companies to avoid tax under the current system.
A simpler solution: a federal gross receipts tax. The tax would be paid based on the gross revenue earned by a company with no deductions. If Apple sells a phone, it pays the tax. If Delta flies a passenger, it pays the tax. It is simple and would generate a lot of tax for the treasury.
Several states impose such a tax. Texas, a state with a conservative governor and legislature, imposes on public utilities a tax of one-sixth of 1 percent of gross receipts from rates charged to the ultimate consumer. Experts and lawmakers can work out the details, but the gross receipts tax is a straightforward way to ensure that no one gets a free ride.
Bob Benna, Potomac