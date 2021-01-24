In the Jan. 21 Local Digest item “D.C. to offer more vaccine appointments” and elsewhere, criticism of the current D.C. vaccination system is scant. The current system is a lottery that favors only the computer-savvy, not those at greater risk. By demanding vaccine-seekers’ rapid entry of data but ultimately usually denying appointments, it only exacerbates already sky-high levels of anxiety and frustration. How about a simple procedure that allows, on the first day, all residents over 90 to get the vaccine? The next day or so, all residents over 89; the next, over 88, and so on. The only requirement would be an identification with the resident’s date of birth and address.