Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson wears his astronaut's wings at a news conference, after flying with a crew in Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane to the edge of space, at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M., on Sunday. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Regarding the July 10 Economy & Business article "Branson counting down to his next exploit: A trip to the edge of space":

Yes, it was exciting to watch the birth of space tourism. But isn't it also just another example of how the wealthy stomp all over Earth, and now space, with their Sasquatch-size carbon footprints?

Leonard Kuentz, Gaithersburg