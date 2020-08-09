Regarding Bennett Minton’s Aug. 2 Outlook essay, “The lies our textbooks told my generation of Virginians about slavery”:

I was a few years ahead of Mr. Minton in Arlington County elementary school, but I have never forgotten that bizarre history book. Once, at the dinner table (another historic artifact), I asked my dad whether enslaved people weren’t better off before emancipation than after. I’m glad he took the time to disabuse me of that notion. How many students my age never had the occasion to question what they were reading? 

Dave McCord, Arlington