Without this, the legitimacy of this country’s government is surely going to be increasingly fragile.
Joe Oppenheimer, Chevy Chase
The Supreme Court dealt another blow to voting rights and free speech. The court let stand the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit blocking felons in Florida from participating in elections.
In the controversial decision of Citizens United — in which the Roberts court extended free-speech protections to independent, political expenditures — Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote, “The government may commit a constitutional wrong when by law it identifies certain preferred speakers. By taking the right to speak from some and giving it to others, the government deprives the disadvantaged person or class of the right to use speech to strive to establish worth, standing, and respect for the speaker’s voice. The government may not by these means deprive the public of the right and privilege to determine for itself what speech and speakers are worthy of consideration. The First Amendment protects speech and speaker, and the ideas that flow from each.”
With exception, the people of Florida granted felons the right to vote. The Supreme Court’s decision in effect does exactly what it said governments are prohibited from doing: depriving the public of the right and privilege to determine for itself what votes, i.e., speech, and what voters, i.e., speakers, are worthy of consideration in our election process.
Neither speech nor speaker and the ideas that flow from each are protected.
Maurice F. Baggiano, Jamestown, N.Y.