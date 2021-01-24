A bright light shone on us all at the inauguration for President Biden and Vice President Harris. Our country was gifted by the young poet Amanda Gorman [“An oath that went far beyond words,” Monica Hesse column, Style, Jan. 22]. I now have faith in healing and hopefulness for our county and that the world can come together because of this amazing woman. She would be a great representative of our country were she to be appointed as an official ambassador to spread word of hope and kindness to everyone as part of the Biden-Harris administration. Mr. President, please appoint Ms. Gorman as our ambassador of hope and kindness.