No surprise there. He also opposed the Obama administration’s effort to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10.

Mr. Puzder claims, with some empirical support, that these benefits, the equivalent of earning $15 an hour for a 40-hour workweek, are discouraging some of the unemployed from returning to work. But there is a solution he doesn’t consider. Businesses, like the restaurant chain he once managed, should try paying their workers more than $15 an hour, and maybe they should pay their executives substantially less.

Richard Lempert, Arlington

What will never cease to amaze me is people such as Andy Puzder writing from the safety and comfort of his office about the dignity of work. While, of course unemployment insurance should be temporary, the solution to our current economic crisis is the implementation of an effective coordinated national response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Isn’t it sad that restaurants in Orange County, Calif., with a median household income of $85,398 per year, can’t find workers to serve those who safely telework at home? With reports of a bar in Arizona that continued to employ workers who tested positive for the virus and other businesses with inadequate safety protocols, of course labor will be in short supply. Perhaps Mr. Puzder should turn to the National Institutes of Health’s infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci for economic advice if he is truly interested in solving the United States’ problem.

Carol Fernandez, Bethesda

I had never given much thought to the $600 weekly payment to the unemployed through the Cares Act until I read Andy Puzder’s July 3 op-ed, “Unemployment benefits are causing a worker shortage.” Obviously, the $600 comes from assuming an hourly rate of $15 for 40 hours per week. It seems logical that it is in the best interests of workers who may even make $15 per hour to not go back to work if they are able to stay at home to care for dependent children rather than pay for child care and/or travel to work. Mr. Puzder’s op-ed actually argued for a minimum hourly wage of more that $15 so that workers can net the equivalent of the $600 weekly they are receiving now after going back to work and paying for child care and transportation costs.

Kenneth W. Hopper, Washington

In abstract mathematical terms what Andy Puzder said makes some sense. If a person makes less than $15 an hour, then it would be rational to accept the unemployment benefit rather than work. However, it is not clear that the small-business owners trying to hire are looking for the people in the cohort of 31.5 million who have applied for unemployment benefits, and those individuals may not have the jobs skills being sought, regardless of the amount of unemployment benefit offered.

Cost of living varies a lot in different parts of the country, so $15 an hour may be above-market in some areas but woefully inadequate in others. Orange County, Calif., is a very wealthy county, and there is no way that there would be a large pool of people willing to work for a sub-living wage there. There may be individuals in neighboring areas willing to work there, but the mass-transit infrastructure is inadequate, so potential workers cannot get to the job.

It is a sad statement about the state of our country and type of economy we have when for tens of millions of people, $15 an hour would represent a significant salary increase.

