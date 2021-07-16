Being gullible isn’t inherently dangerous. Yet, despite the article’s detailed description of the people and places that make up Fort Worth’s contribution of those associated with the NAR, their convictions of faith are most concerning. Given their unapologetic support for the insinuation of their brand of Christianity into all aspects of human life, their comparison as the West’s answer to al-Qaeda is not an unfair one.
Mercy Culture’s founding pastor and elder, Steve Penate, visited the church on Election Day in Fort Worth in what must have been a last-ditch effort to garner a few more votes. And few he received: Of the 66,519 total votes cast, and despite the atmosphere within the church that sensed “a miracle unfolding,” Mr. Penate received just 6,239. His promise “If I ever get elected, my only allegiance will be to the Lord” was not what the worthy Fort Worthians wanted to hear. Nor, it is hoped, is it what most of us would want to hear as well.
Craig M. Miller, Leland, N.C.