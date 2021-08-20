The Aug. 17 Politics & the Nation article “One obstacle to vaccination efforts: Lack of paid time off” highlighted new data that clearly demonstrates a lack of paid sick time is holding U.S. workers back from getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The reality is this is one tragic symptom of a care crisis decades in the making. Time and again, the United States has failed to invest in critical care infrastructure elements such as paid family and medical leave, paid sick time and affordable child care. Working families are the ones who pay the price for this, as they are often forced to choose between caring for themselves and their loved ones — and paying the bills.

Congress has a chance to change this. The current budget plan includes robust investments in the care economy, including paid leave. This wouldn’t just help working families; a new analysis indicates these investments would create 5.3 million jobs in 18 states. As we seek to rebuild our economy and communities from the devastation of the pandemic, investing in the care economy is a no-brainer for Congress. Families will pay the price if we wait for the next public health crisis to take these necessary steps.

Kristina Hagen, Richmond

The writer is director of the
Virginia Campaign for a
Family Friendly Economy.