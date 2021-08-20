Congress has a chance to change this. The current budget plan includes robust investments in the care economy, including paid leave. This wouldn’t just help working families; a new analysis indicates these investments would create 5.3 million jobs in 18 states. As we seek to rebuild our economy and communities from the devastation of the pandemic, investing in the care economy is a no-brainer for Congress. Families will pay the price if we wait for the next public health crisis to take these necessary steps.
Kristina Hagen, Richmond
The writer is director of the
Virginia Campaign for a
Family Friendly Economy.