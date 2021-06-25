Article IV, Section 4 provides: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.” Commentary on the National Constitution Center’s website explains: “At its core, the guarantee clause provides for majority rule. A republican government is one in which the people govern through elections. This is the constant refrain of the Federalist Papers. Alexander Hamilton, for example, put it this way in Federalist No. 57: ‘The elective mode of obtaining rulers is the characteristic policy of republican government.’”
The Constitution Center’s commentary also explains courts have largely ceded vindication of Section 4 to Congress and the executive.
This carve-out would be a flexible precedent for the Senate’s constitutional power over elections legislation. The Senate could, over time, procedurally determine the carve-out’s scope.
Without ditching all supermajority votes on filibusters, this carve-out might allow senators who dignify bipartisanship to support an exception grounded in a clause of the Constitution.
Michael L. Koempel, Takoma Park