With the usual conservative-pundit clairvoyance, Ms. Parker predicted that Democrats would do the same thing given the chance. I note that basing a prediction of what others would do on what you have done given the same opportunity is a Trump hallmark. A hallmark of Democrats is the belief that good government is necessary — for common defense and the common good. Republicans appear to have more faith in the invisible hand of capitalism. It’s logical, then, that Democrats have less interest in undermining governmental institutions than Republicans.
So, while I’m not naive enough to claim purity of purpose on the part of all Democrats, I think Ms. Parker’s predictive powers are hampered. It’s more than just annoying; it’s part of the whole divisive narrative. I’d love to be scared by what they might do! I’m more scared by what they have done.
Jan Selbo, Warrenton