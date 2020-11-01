Nagorno-Karabakh is a region within the borders of Azerbaijan inhabited by Armenians. The issue smoldered when both countries were Soviet republics. However, with the demise of the Soviet Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan became independent nations with the issue unsettled. In 1994, both countries became members of NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) program. The Defense Department supported NATO’s program. From 1996 through 2006, I was a member of a team that worked with 19 PfP nations. In 2003, we conducted a Logistics Information Exchange with Azerbaijan. Of the 19 countries we worked with, our effort with Azerbaijan was the least productive, as measured by the lack of civilian ministry participation. We did not work with Armenia, I believe, because of its ties to Russia.
Arranging a cease-fire that will stick is possible, but only a first step. Mr. Ignatius said the alternative to a cease-fire has to be considered more detrimental to both nations before there can be any long-term solution. I’m glad to know our State Department is actively involved.
David Garner, Woodbridge