Legislation to strengthen Maryland’s currently inadequate law passed the state Senate but expired during last year’s coronavirus-truncated General Assembly session. This year, neither chamber has yet acted on it. Maryland legislators, including Sen. William C. Smith (D-Montgomery), chair of the powerful Judicial Proceedings Committee, say they want to do more than send thoughts and prayers to the families whose children bear the brunt of our national plague of gun violence. If, in the rush to adjourn in Annapolis, child access protection legislation (H.B. 200/S.B. 479) is again shunted aside, that will speak volumes about the sincerity of such statements.
Steve Metalitz, Silver Spring