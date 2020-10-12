It is our form of government that has allowed the freedom to do the very types of innovation Mr. Will rightly praised. He gave no credit to our government that in past decades funded basic science and research that supports private-sector innovation and did not credit government funding of programs (think space programs) that create opportunities for the private sector to exploit. One could go on with more detail to refute his contention, but I just call it what it was: a cheap shot.
Ralph Charles Erickson, Annandale