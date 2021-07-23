As a retired speech language pathologist who spent my career working with infants, toddlers and preschoolers with special needs, I was both delighted and dismayed when reading Erin Schoen Marsh’s July 20 Health & Science essay, “Understanding my daughter’s disability can help open the world for all.”

The author’s use of techniques and strategies to support her daughter’s understanding and development, as well as the description of her daughter’s spunk, persistence and individuality, brought me joy. But her challenge to get something as simple as sign language learning added to her individual education plan was infuriating. There are many ways that this could be accomplished seamlessly. It boggles my mind to wonder why this parent must “battle” over something that would not only enhance her daughter’s life, but also could contribute to the social and educational development of her peers. 

While working to support students with special needs, I was consistently met with enthusiasm by peers and (most) teachers to learn new skills or accept accommodations in the classroom. I cannot imagine any parent, teacher or kindergartner who would object to having a second language (sign language) taught. This could be considered an “enrichment” to the classroom. 

The individualized education program team typically works diligently to meet the needs of the students so that they can be successful learning alongside their peers in the least restrictive educational environment. A child with a significant hearing loss who benefits from sign language should be provided with opportunity to learn and use this skill in the classroom.

Joan LaHayne, Berlin, Md.