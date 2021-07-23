While working to support students with special needs, I was consistently met with enthusiasm by peers and (most) teachers to learn new skills or accept accommodations in the classroom. I cannot imagine any parent, teacher or kindergartner who would object to having a second language (sign language) taught. This could be considered an “enrichment” to the classroom.
The individualized education program team typically works diligently to meet the needs of the students so that they can be successful learning alongside their peers in the least restrictive educational environment. A child with a significant hearing loss who benefits from sign language should be provided with opportunity to learn and use this skill in the classroom.
Joan LaHayne, Berlin, Md.