There are many safer ways to accomplish the goals of this march, “the pause, a stopping point, a symbolic gesture of what tomorrow could bring,” in the words of Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the NAACP. Instead of having 1,000 buses in D.C., how about organizing simultaneous, safer gatherings in 10,000 cities across the country? I understand people wanting to raise voices in the nation’s capital. But who honestly thinks anyone in power here is listening?
“Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” is a righteous cause. But asking large numbers of people to gather in D.C. on Aug. 28 is just as selfish and reckless as what President Trump has been doing with his rallies. It is not good for participants, it is not good for D.C., and it will do a disservice to the cause.
Carol Lukaczer, Washington