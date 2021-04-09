The bill will put money in our pockets, helping ordinary people. Meanwhile, the aggressive market signal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 will allow American companies to be more competitive internationally.
Climate change is intricately tied to every aspect of our lives, including our economy. To address it, we need a diverse set of voices at the table. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act should be a cornerstone of climate policies, and we should have more diverse voices, including Republicans, working out the details of this important bill.
I know a wide range of Americans who are shocked that their members of Congress have not signed on to the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If your member of Congress is not one of the 28 co-sponsors on this bill, please ask them to co-sponsor this bill with Mr. Deutch.
Sabrina Fu, Ellicott City
The writer is a regional coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.