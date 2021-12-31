The Dec. 26 Commuter article “Urban planner sees a future for shared scooters, bikes” recognized that there are valid complaints about scooters obstructing pedestrian traffic on sidewalks, “particularly for people in wheelchairs.” Electric scooters are a danger to a wide range of people with disabilities, not just those “in wheelchairs.” They are a particular danger to those with low vision and the blind in how they continue to be parked and ridden illegally on D.C. sidewalks. They are a constant threat to seniors, many of whom do not have the visual, hearing or physical mobility of the vast majority of e-scooter users. 

Any casual observation of those users yields only one obvious conclusion: They are ridden overwhelmingly by the young and able-bodied, and represent a clear and present danger to people with disabilities and seniors.

Bill Sisolak, Washington

The writer is a member of Take Back Our Sidewalks.