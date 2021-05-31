However, powerful corporate interests determined to put profits over the voice of Floridians have gone to Tallahassee politicians to have these local laws erased and prohibited via preemption bills. When our communities cannot address the climate crisis, hire local, address gun violence, protect consumers, safeguard our health, pass local budgets, approve local referendums or act swiftly in emergencies, the livelihoods and lives of Floridians are at risk.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) must recognize this clear attack on Floridians and veto bills passed by the state legislature that preempt home rule.
Stephanie Porta, Orlando
The writer is co-executive director of Florida Rising.