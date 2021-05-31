Regarding Lizette Alvarez’s May 25 op-ed, “Florida’s GOP is in a rush to consolidate power”:

The bills introduced by Florida state lawmakers this session are unwarranted, overly broad and harmful preemptions of home rule powers. Home rule is a fundamentally Floridian value, proposed in our state’s 1968 constitutional revision and adopted by Floridians. The legislature adopted the Home Rule Powers Act in 1973, which should have ended challenges related to local powers and democracy. 

However, powerful corporate interests determined to put profits over the voice of Floridians have gone to Tallahassee politicians to have these local laws erased and prohibited via preemption bills. When our communities cannot address the climate crisis, hire local, address gun violence, protect consumers, safeguard our health, pass local budgets, approve local referendums or act swiftly in emergencies, the livelihoods and lives of Floridians are at risk. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) must recognize this clear attack on Floridians and veto bills passed by the state legislature that preempt home rule. 

Stephanie Porta, Orlando

The writer is co-executive director of Florida Rising.