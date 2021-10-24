Given this clear violation, the executive branch should exercise its existing constitutional authority and act on these violations with no need for any further congressional or judicial action or interpretation. The Justice Department should therefore act immediately, drawing on whatever additional executive authority necessary in addition to its own. Any delay in doing so is simply serving the purposes of those states’ actions aimed at precluding voter rights and threatening the most essential citizen right — voting — and imperiling our democratic government.
Though the chief justice has initiated judicial action in Georgia, such action may simply serve to delay what’s necessary to end these unconstitutional voter suppression tactics immediately.
Joseph G. Feinberg, Gaithersburg