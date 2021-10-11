Clearly, a bipartisan redistricting commission is ill-suited for the job because of partisanship. By hiring two partisan law firms and two partisan technicians to draw two maps, the commissioners have unnecessarily increased the time to arrive at the final maps. The commission needs one nonpartisan map technician to draw maps that meet the current legal requirements. It then could make any necessary tweaks to that map.
The commissioners who are incumbent legislators need to recognize that the redistricting requirements may affect them, but it isn’t about them.
Robert D. Wilson, Charlottesville
The writer is a volunteer for OneVirginia2021.
For those of us who have been paying attention, that Virginia’s redistricting commission is at a impasse on how to draw Virginia’s maps for the next 10 years isn’t surprising at all.
Last year, advocates for real redistricting reform fought tooth and nail to defeat the clearly partisan Virginia redistricting amendment that takes the name of gerrymandering reform in vain. For months, we pleaded with voters to say no to the commission, which allows a small minority of legislators to outright veto any map and throw redistricting up in flames.
The Post’s editorial board endorsed the amendment. At the time, The Post asserted that the commission would do its work “not in hidden backrooms . . . but in public, for all to see.” That was false — the Virginia redistricting commission hired partisan map-drawers and drew its maps in dark, smoke-filled rooms.
Matthew Savage, Falls Church