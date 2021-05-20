What if the Democrats were willing to “settle” for an infrastructure bill that includes full funding for the conventional items that both parties seem to agree on, and Republicans would agree to limited additional funding to support experimental probes of the Democrats’ new infrastructure agenda? Let’s run some limited pilot programs — exploring efficacy of various ideas for green energy innovation, expanded Internet access and improved elder care — to see how they work. In addition to offering a path forward that acknowledges concerns from both sides of the political spectrum, such a move would inject a welcome new spirit to government action: trying out new ideas in limited ways before throwing huge sums of money at untested proposals, and revitalizing the principle that effective democratic government cannot be simply a winner-take-all contest for power.
James Fey, Wheaton
