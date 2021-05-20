Again, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are at an impasse, this time in consideration of the proposed infrastructure funding legislation [“For an infrastructure compromise,” editorial, May 17]. Republicans seem willing to generously fund conventional infrastructure improvement projects such as roads, bridges, water systems and mass transit. Democrats have a broader, more forward-looking conception of infrastructure that includes new items such as green energy options, expanded access to Internet resources, and improved care for the elderly and disabled. Neither side seems inclined to compromise.

What if the Democrats were willing to “settle” for an infrastructure bill that includes full funding for the conventional items that both parties seem to agree on, and Republicans would agree to limited additional funding to support experimental probes of the Democrats’ new infrastructure agenda? Let’s run some limited pilot programs — exploring efficacy of various ideas for green energy innovation, expanded Internet access and improved elder care — to see how they work. In addition to offering a path forward that acknowledges concerns from both sides of the political spectrum, such a move would inject a welcome new spirit to government action: trying out new ideas in limited ways before throwing huge sums of money at untested proposals, and revitalizing the principle that effective democratic government cannot be simply a winner-take-all contest for power.

James Fey, Wheaton