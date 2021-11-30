Volunteering to help at a school would prove to parents that teachers are performing the work of nutritionists, social workers, psychologists, mentors and coaches as well as teaching. Of course, the parents would still be unaware of the lesson plans, nationwide or state tests and data reporting that teachers work on, but at least a parent volunteer would have some idea that teaching an entire classroom is quite different from teaching one child.
I work as a substitute teacher. Though I have only a small window into the world of teaching, I will tell you that you have to work as a teacher before you can critique a teacher as being “barely competent, albeit entertaining,” as one parent did in Mr. Mathews’s column. I believe that Mr. Mathews sincerely wants to help students, but I think parents will see only what they want to see unless they actually experience the classroom as a volunteer.
Jerrold Cohen, Arlington