President Biden wants both parties to work together again. Though the Senate is split 50-50, the two parties have not agreed on procedural rules. The Post has reported that a key disagreement involves whether to keep in place the rule that requires 60 senators to end debate in most situations. As a compromise, how about the Democrats agreeing to keep the filibuster option in place as long as the GOP agrees to change the rule so that 55 instead of 60 senators are sufficient for a filibuster override? In this way, more votes may happen on important legislation in a way that ensures a reasonable level of bipartisan cooperation.