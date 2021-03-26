Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signs law S.B. 202 Thursday, a restrictive voting law that activists have said aims to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate. (Governor Brian Kemp's Twitter Fe/Via Reuters)March 28, 2021 at 8:35 p.m. UTCLast week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed a bill abolishing the death penalty. The group standing behind him included women and people of diverse backgrounds.In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a bill that extremely limits voting rights. He was sitting under a picture of a slave plantation and surrounded by White men. What a contrast!Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightMarie Lynn Schryver, Arlington Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy