Mr. Will disparaged government interventions in the economy as a source of mediocrity, but progressive income tax rates, entitlement programs and widespread regulation have hardly prevented an era of robust technological innovation and increasing polarization of wealth among the top 1 percent. Mr. Will said we need to avoid government meddling to ensure the country’s ability to compete against foreign rivals, but China has become our major rival partly because of government direction of its economy.
Reasonable policy measures can promote greater social justice without destroying a broadly merit-based society. There is room for both objectives.
Lawrence Bruser, Chevy Chase
George F. Will began his argument on the value of a meritocracy vs. an equitable society based on a false premise: that the opposite of an equitable society is a meritocracy. But the opposite of a meritocracy is a society of inequity. Many in our society are denied opportunity and fairness and equity because of racism or poor schools or prejudice at work or in housing. Progressives believe government assistance is necessary to help create a society that is, in fact, equitable.
By contrast, many of society’s privileged enjoy the blessings of American society because they are born White or come from wealthy families or from affluent neighborhoods or are educated in mostly White, good schools. Moneyed success in the United States increasingly comes from stock incomes and tax benefits, not from hard work or “diligence, industriousness, self-reliance, or deferral of gratification,” as Mr. Will averred.
Many of the wealthy in the United States’ meritocratic class do not come to their wealth by merit. Indeed, the myth that the United States is a meritocratic society denigrates those in our society who work hard, often at unfairly low wages, who yearn for a fair and equitable society, not a constricting status quo where the privileged, such as Mr. Will, claim the fruits of society.
Ironically, a society that provides the means for its citizens to live in an equitable and fair society creates the “talent” that Mr. Will said faces a “future of commercial and military competitions of increasing sophistication,” not a society of “mediocrity.”
Richard L. McCloud, Fredericksburg
George F. Will argued that the “market” is a better allocator of “preferences” than the government. That may have been true when Adam Smith wrote his seminal 1776 book, “The Wealth of Nations,” but today’s economic marketplace has undergone substantial changes.
As John Mauldin, president of Mauldin Economics, wrote in Forbes two years ago, “Without realizing it, we’ve become a nation of monopolies. A large and growing part of our economy is ‘owned’ by a handful of companies that face little competition.”
It is no coincidence that organized, powerful economic interests are far more successful in hiring expensive lobbyists to obtain the kinds of laws and regulations that deliver wealth and opportunity for themselves at the expense of the vast majority of our citizens.
Of course, if everyone — African Americans, Hispanics, et al. — started out in the same place, on roughly equal footing, there would be no argument. Unfortunately, Mr. Will neglected the scourge of slavery and racism. Because White Americans have had and continue to have greater access to educational, economic and political resources than their Black counterparts, relying solely on the market reinforces the existing economic system.
Ed Rothschild, McLean
George F. Will decried affirmative action and other remedies for past bigoted practices. One could agree with Mr. Will if Black people hadn’t suffered through 250 years of slavery plus another 150 years during which Blacks have been discriminated against in hiring and promotions; arrested and detained in disproportionate numbers; prevented from voting; prevented from receiving mortgages or redlined, forced to live in poor parts of town; had separate and unequal schools because of school funding coming from property taxes; and so on and so on and so on.
It seems some are so afraid of competition that we need to create and continue systems that pretend it’s about meritocrity. Only Whites need apply.
Jeri Lipov, Ellicott City