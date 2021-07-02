George F. Will decried affirmative action and other remedies for past bigoted practices. One could agree with Mr. Will if Black people hadn’t suffered through 250 years of slavery plus another 150 years during which Blacks have been discriminated against in hiring and promotions; arrested and detained in disproportionate numbers; prevented from voting; prevented from receiving mortgages or redlined, forced to live in poor parts of town; had separate and unequal schools because of school funding coming from property taxes; and so on and so on and so on.