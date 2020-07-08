Mr. Levey sees no merit in protecting the children of immigrants who have spent their entire lives here from deportation to God-knows-where if that is what the law can be made to impose. He would see the same hardship imposed upon women in the vulnerable position of wanting an abortion and transgender people who simply want to be treated as people. In Mr. Levey’s view, the humanitarian and egalitarian view is now only “politically correct,” and what should motivate conservatives is not the person affected or protected by the law but the law itself, abstracted from people.
It is sad commentary because to an independent like myself, the strength of the conservative argument has always been its concern for the individual in contrast to “big government.” Now, according to Mr. Levey, the point of conservative jurisprudence is to make laws that protect the government and that insulate it from working on behalf of the individuals, with complicated lives and needs, whom it is set up to serve.
Michael Barr, Washington