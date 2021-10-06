Baseball needs an award for the best hitter in the league, equivalent to the Cy Young Award for pitchers. Pitchers on bad teams (see Jacob deGrom) can and do win the award, which is given to the best pitcher in the league that year. What Mr. Soto accomplished was extraordinary, for sure. Maybe he had the best year of any hitter in the National League. But it did not help his team achieve anything of value.
The MVP award should go to a player whose team did well and would not have done as well without him.
Mike Bergen, Rockville