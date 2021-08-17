Last week’s ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia greenlighting the defamation and deceptive-trade-practices case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell and Rudolph W. Giuliani sends an important message to political combatants: You can be held accountable for telling lies. 

For the democratic process to work, there must be robust discourse of public matters. Though the First Amendment affords considerable protection to such speech, meaningful public discourse requires deceitful provocateurs be held accountable. Misinformation and deception serve no public interest, and government regulation of speech presents its own concerns, but defamation suits might prove to be an effective tool to promote truthfulness by punishing those who try to distort and misrepresent facts.

William J. Farah, Arlington