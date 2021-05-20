Why would they seek to obfuscate when the lives of all members were placed in peril by the rampaging Capitol mob? It is simple. Any investigation probably would reach the same conclusion that objective individuals did following the debacle: The crowd was instigated by then-President Donald Trump, who, for years, encouraged his supporters to engage in violence against their ideological foes. The provocateur’s words came to fruition in a big way on our modern day of infamy.
The 2021 version of President Ronald Reagan’s often-referenced “Eleventh Commandment” — “Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican” — is “Thou shalt not speak ill of Donald Trump.”
So long as Mr. Trump retains a large following, so long as he can preach lies to adoring disciples who lap up anything and everything he says, the futures of our democracy and our country are in peril.
Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not the bully on the playground taunting the weaker, smaller kids. He is the kid standing behind him laughing and encouraging so that he can walk away with the status that comes from attachment to the stronger kid.
Mr. McCarthy’s leadership, or lack thereof, is every bit as dangerous as the former president to whom he has latched himself. Many, but not all, in Congress make their decisions based on the best interests of their constituents. Fewer combine this with a conscience that keeps them in balance. Mr. McCarthy must first check with former president Donald Trump to recognize what he believes. His leadership strengthens members of a fringe while throwing those with consciences under the bus.
At one time, I was hopeful that the Republican Party and our democracy could survive the toxic Trump term. Now that his backups have come to the forefront, I have lost some of that optimism.
Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.