Regarding the Aug. 3 front-page article “Biden’s delay on VP stirs worries”:

I will be okay with whatever choice former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, makes for a running mate, but I take exception to comments about Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) by former senator Christopher J. Dodd (D-Conn.) and others. Ms. Harris is upbraided for supposedly lacking “remorse” for having criticized Mr. Biden’s earlier views on busing. When Mr. Biden was vetted for vice president, did anyone ask him if he felt remorseful for his earlier statement that Barack Obama was “clean”?

Ms. Harris was also criticized for being “ambitious.” Is ambition ever held against a male politician? Clearly, a sexist double standard underlies these comments.

Maria RobertsGaithersburg