There is scarcely any change in the size of the real measure of the manufacturing sector relative to real GDP over this time period. (It declined to 11 percent from 12 percent.) Is this measurement difference important? Yes. Mr. Ferdows noted the fall in employment in manufacturing to 13.5 million from 18.1 million between 1998 and 2018, numbers consistent with the decline in his measure of the relative size of the sector. When the real measures of the data are used, the fall in employment becomes a productivity story. American labor in manufacturing has become increasingly more productive, and less labor is needed to produce a given level of output.
This is the road to larger per capita incomes. And it allows us to discount the alternative explanation that the decline in employment is due to the nefarious actions of foreign competitors (think China).
Gail E. Makinen, Arlington