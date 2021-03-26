ILO Convention 105, “Abolition of Forced Labor,” was adopted in 1957 to address abuses common to the Soviet bloc. It forbids “forced or compulsory labor — as a means of political coercion or education or as a punishment for holding or expressing political views or views ideologically opposed to the established political, social or economic system”; or, “as a means of racial, social, national or religious discrimination.” These provisions describe China’s persecution of its ethnic Muslim Uyghur minority. Though China never ratified C105, abolition of forced labor is among the ILO’s four “fundamental principles,” to which all ILO member states are bound.
The United States, having ratified C105, is eligible to seek a “commission of inquiry,” the ILO’s highest-level investigatory procedure. By avoiding provocative “human rights” or “tribunal” terminology, this approach is likely to garner wider support from indecisive democracies that also prefer multilateralism. The European Union, which has been reluctant to confront China, assigns a higher value to ILO proceedings than does the United States. Although China might never agree to a fact-finding mission from other international entities, as an ILO member, it would be difficult to resist such scrutiny.
Janice Bellace, Philadelphia
The writer was a member of the International Labor Organization Committee of Experts from 1995 to 2010.
George Dragnich, Arlington
The writer was assistant director-
general of the International Labor
Organization from 2009 to 2011.