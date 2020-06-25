As someone who has spent more than 25 years working in public school classrooms, I read with interest Jay Mathews’s June 22 column on increasing instructional time in schools [“More classroom time could tame some of the chaos brought on by coronavirus,” Education]. I agree wholeheartedly that more teaching time can lead to more learning. However, Mr. Mathews’s suggestion to “add each day an hour of quiet reading by students . . . while teachers sit at their desks preparing future lessons” shows at best a massive disconnect with the realities of modern public schools and at worst a blatant disregard for the hard work of (most) teachers.

Jeanmarie Badar, Afton, Va.