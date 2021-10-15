There are others in Virginia who are much more deserving of his consideration, such as the many buried in Arlington National Cemetery who died fighting for a way of life with a way of voting that is its lifeblood and hardly something to be toyed with. Mr. Youngkin would do well to pay their graves a visit and then ask himself two things: Does he want to continue his “big lie” complicity and its potential disastrous effect on our country, or does he want to be a candidate who realizes his own need to have integrity, sees the truth as far bigger than his political gain, and speaks it for the benefit of all?
Failure on his part to choose the latter should be enough by itself to disqualify Mr. Youngkin from being the next governor of Virginia.
Joseph Cerquone, Alexandria