The Oct. 10 front-page article on Republican Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, “Man of mystery: The many faces of Youngkin,” reported that his “go-to snack” is bologna, otherwise known as baloney. How fitting that seems, given his willingness to purvey poisonous political baloney for voter consumption. 

I am referring to his repeated casting of doubt about the legitimacy of the voting system in Virginia by constantly talking about the need for it to have integrity. Never mind that there is no evidence to the contrary. That inconvenient truth would get in the way of Mr. Youngkin having his political baloney served to certain voters in the state whom he thinks he needs and who are on strict diets of the “big lie.” 

There are others in Virginia who are much more deserving of his consideration, such as the many buried in Arlington National Cemetery who died fighting for a way of life with a way of voting that is its lifeblood and hardly something to be toyed with. Mr. Youngkin would do well to pay their graves a visit and then ask himself two things: Does he want to continue his “big lie” complicity and its potential disastrous effect on our country, or does he want to be a candidate who realizes his own need to have integrity, sees the truth as far bigger than his political gain, and speaks it for the benefit of all? 

Failure on his part to choose the latter should be enough by itself to disqualify Mr. Youngkin from being the next governor of Virginia. 

Joseph Cerquone, Alexandria