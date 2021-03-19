The destruction wreaked on the streets of Seattle; Portland, Ore.; and elsewhere, along with turning a blind eye to homelessness and to homicides and other crime, is truly a sign of social and moral decline. Well-off White people, mostly self-described “liberals” and “progressives,” indulge in virtue signaling behind the protection of their doorman-protected apartments, leafy suburbs and gated communities with private security guards, while people of color in the cities call for more police protection.
“Defund the police” proponents hew to the passion of high-profile yet rare instances of police use of lethal force when the facts show police restraint while under siege from violent criminals is extraordinary. If you’re looking for someone to blame for our national and cultural decline, look no further than our failed national and state leaders.
Tom O’Hare, Charlestown, R.I.