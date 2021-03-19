Megan McArdle was right to note in her March 16 op-ed, “People don’t just fear crime. They fear disorder.,” that James Q. Wilson and George L. Kelling saw “disorder” as the genesis of more serious crime. When the standards of basic social order fall, so does the quality of life for everyone. However, this would not happen if political leaders did not passively and actively encourage it. 

The destruction wreaked on the streets of Seattle; Portland, Ore.; and elsewhere, along with turning a blind eye to homelessness and to homicides and other crime, is truly a sign of social and moral decline. Well-off White people, mostly self-described “liberals” and “progressives,” indulge in virtue signaling behind the protection of their doorman-protected apartments, leafy suburbs and gated communities with private security guards, while people of color in the cities call for more police protection. 

“Defund the police” proponents hew to the passion of high-profile yet rare instances of police use of lethal force when the facts show police restraint while under siege from violent criminals is extraordinary. If you’re looking for someone to blame for our national and cultural decline, look no further than our failed national and state leaders. 

Tom O’Hare, Charlestown, R.I.