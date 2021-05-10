The campaigns the West has championed to end hunger, infant mortality and disease were not matched with one to allow parents to control the size of their families. “Be fruitful and multiply” can be checked off the list. The world population has more than doubled just in my lifetime.
The efforts to grow ever greater quantities of food are always outstripped by even greater growth in the population and more hunger. My answer is affordable and accessible birth control. The world’s answer is war, natural disasters and pestilence. It’s our choice.
Debbie Dittmann, Mount Rainier
In the May 6 Post, two issues received major play: America’s falling birthrate and labor shortages [“White House struggles with reports of labor shortages,” news]. Both have an easy solution: Increase legal immigration. More young workers will support the construction and restaurant industries and have children to support Social Security now and for years to come. Allowing immigrants to work would also provide taxes for Medicaid and infrastructure.
Carolyn Parr, Annapolis