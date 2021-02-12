In her Feb. 10 op-ed about the death and potential rebirth of the Republican Party, “How the GOP can be reborn,” Kathleen Parker propagated a lie nearly as egregious as the Big Lie about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election. Ms. Parker asserted that “the Democratic Party has moved as far left as the GOP has moved to the right.” This is a false equivalence and errant nonsense. The ultimate proof is that the Democrats chose Joe Biden, hardly anyone’s idea of a fire-breathing socialist, as their 2020 standard-bearer.