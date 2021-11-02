Regarding John Feinstein’s Oct. 29 Sports column, “Bullets’ Ferry built champs, one treasured laugh at a time,” about the death of former Bullets general manager Bob Ferry:

Old-school D.C. sports fans will remember Mr. Ferry for putting together the first of any of the local pro sports teams to win a championship in our lifetimes.

The key, as Mr. Feinstein correctly noted — my brother Sam made the same point during that 1978 championship run — was the signing of small forward Bob Dandridge. “Bobby D.,” as we called him back in the day, was a clutch, improvisational midrange shooter who was the perfect front-line complement to the rebounding and passing of center Wes Unseld and the prolific scoring and shot blocking of power forward Elvin Hayes.

Following the Bullets’ humiliation a few years earlier at the hands of Rick Barry and the Golden State Warriors — not to mention years of Senators futility and football disappointments — that first D.C. championship was a truly special event that finally made a believer out of this prematurely jaded sports fan.

RIP, Mr. Ferry, and thanks for the wonderful memories.

Warren Ferster, Washington