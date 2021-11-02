The key, as Mr. Feinstein correctly noted — my brother Sam made the same point during that 1978 championship run — was the signing of small forward Bob Dandridge. “Bobby D.,” as we called him back in the day, was a clutch, improvisational midrange shooter who was the perfect front-line complement to the rebounding and passing of center Wes Unseld and the prolific scoring and shot blocking of power forward Elvin Hayes.
Following the Bullets’ humiliation a few years earlier at the hands of Rick Barry and the Golden State Warriors — not to mention years of Senators futility and football disappointments — that first D.C. championship was a truly special event that finally made a believer out of this prematurely jaded sports fan.
RIP, Mr. Ferry, and thanks for the wonderful memories.
Warren Ferster, Washington