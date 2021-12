It brought a few thoughts to mind: First, the solution seems pretty clear. The players and owners need to agree on a number that will sufficiently raise salaries, and half (or perhaps some higher percentage) of the increase should come from owners’ revenue and the other half (or a lower percentage) from the top tier of players. Second, with all due respect to Jerry Blevins, it’s no mystery why “guys like Max Scherzer” represent the rest of the players. They want to protect their gravy train.