The positive effects might have been greater had opponents not wasted so much effort on dozens of challenges. The public and the markets would have participated more enthusiastically.
Why has Medicaid expansion been smaller than expected? Perhaps the refusal of numerous Republican governors to allow their citizens to partake might have something to do with it.
Opponents first obsessed about overturning it, then they complained it wasn’t effective enough. All of this would be kinda amusing if it weren’t so deceitful.
Tim Carlton, Washington