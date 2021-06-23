Megan McArdle’s boasting about the accuracy of her predictions about Obamacare was, among other flaws, disingenuous [“Not so bad. Not so revolutionary,” op-ed, June 18]. 

She used terms such as “dramatically,” “sharp decrease,” “decrease sharply” and “substantially lower.” She accurately described “our overly complex, balkanized health-care system” and then devoted the rest of her column to complaining that progress has not been dramatic or sharp enough. Why not blame Obamacare for not solving mass-shooter violence or the rise of global authoritarianism? Our health-care problems were not created in a single act, and they’re not going to be addressed in a single act. There has been progress, but I won’t use the subjective term substantial.  Why do Obamacare opponents insist on endless and fruitless re-litigating of what has been a net good? And I’m always amused when I hear opponents talking so nostalgically about the health-care system pre-Affordable Care Act. Funny, that’s not what they used to say about it.

The positive effects might have been greater had opponents not wasted so much effort on dozens of challenges. The public and the markets would have participated more enthusiastically.

Why has Medicaid expansion been smaller than expected? Perhaps the refusal of numerous Republican governors to allow their citizens to partake might have something to do with it.

Opponents first obsessed about overturning it, then they complained it wasn’t effective enough. All of this would be kinda amusing if it weren’t so deceitful. 

Tim Carlton, Washington