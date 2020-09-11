Is China really trying to wipe out the Uighurs then? Check out the statistics. Between 2010 and 2018, the Uighur population in Xinjiang rose from 10.17 million to 12.71 million, up by 25 percent, a growth rate much higher than that of the Han population or the whole population of Xinjiang. There are 24,000 mosques in the region, one for every 530 Muslims, a better situation than in many Muslim countries. These hard facts are powerful enough to prove the absurdity of the “incarceration and cultural annihilation” of the Uighurs. It’s not difficult for anyone who is not biased to come to the right conclusion.
Li Mengyuan, Washington
The writer is a second secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the United States.