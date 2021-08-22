The trial design suggested in their piece would take the better part of a year or longer to complete. To study a three-shot arm vs. a two-shot arm would require that both arms be carried through at least 16 months to see the rate at which protection is lost in the two-shot arm vs. the three-shot arm. Waiting until these trial data are available, analyzed and reviewed would prevent booster shots in arms for at least an additional 18 to 24 months. Given that there is evidence that protection against mild to moderate infections is already beginning to wane by eight months after the second shot and that a third shot significantly boosts SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies, it seems reckless to ignore this and have the public wait until the protection from the two-shot regimen is long gone and starting all over with vaccinating the public.
As to the ethical issue, the best solution to this requires that we assess the distribution and storage infrastructure in underserved areas. It may be that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be effectively distributed in some areas but not in others. These others might be better served with vaccines that require one shot and are much easier to transport and store.
John A. Todhunter, Alexandria
When I asked my son if my husband and I could visit over the weekend, he replied, and I quote: “We’d love to have you over, but we’ve gone back to outside gatherings for now. Is that okay by you?” No, emotionally it is not okay. But our vaccinated son and daughter-in-law have two unvaccinated children, ages 1 and 3, to protect. So, of course, we’ll do what it takes to see them.
My husband and I have been vaccinated. I’ve received a third shot because of a compromised immune system. But we have begun to backslide into pre-vaccination protocols. Masks indoors. Outside get-togethers only. Do we blame the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the Aug. 19 front-page article “Handling of data by CDC set U.S. back” indicated? The unvaccinated? All of the above?
Now, family time for the holidays feels as remote and bleak as it did in 2020. I am disheartened. We must learn to adjust routines — again.
Carol Preston, Rockville