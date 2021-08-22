The trial design suggested in their piece would take the better part of a year or longer to complete. To study a three-shot arm vs. a two-shot arm would require that both arms be carried through at least 16 months to see the rate at which protection is lost in the two-shot arm vs. the three-shot arm. Waiting until these trial data are available, analyzed and reviewed would prevent booster shots in arms for at least an additional 18 to 24 months. Given that there is evidence that protection against mild to moderate infections is already beginning to wane by eight months after the second shot and that a third shot significantly boosts SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies, it seems reckless to ignore this and have the public wait until the protection from the two-shot regimen is long gone and starting all over with vaccinating the public.