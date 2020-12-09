In his Dec. 8 Tuesday Opinion essay, “What the pandemic can teach us about treating hunger,” José Andrés offered a compelling solution to what the federal government can do to address the looming hunger and food crisis. What if Congress acted now to provide funding to restaurants to help them stay open and pay their employees, and in return these restaurants would feed those Americans in their communities who need food? Mr. Andrés has already laid the foundation for such an operation through his World Central Kitchen. What are we waiting for?