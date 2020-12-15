Regarding the Dec. 12 editorial “An unjustifiable sticking point”:

Debate over a coronavirus liability waiver to protect businesses from being sued for inadequate worker or customer protections is apparently holding up a second stimulus bill in Congress. There is a better approach. Insurance companies should offer coronavirus liability insurance policies that businesses can choose to purchase. When dealing with high-risk businesses, insurance companies could inspect premises before pricing the policies. This is done for fire insurance. Businesses with strong coronavirus protections would pay low premiums; riskier businesses would pay more. Why not let the free marketplace price coronavirus protection rather than denying the injured the right to sue?

Mark Scher, Potomac